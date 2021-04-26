One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company One Day In July LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The RealReal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2021Q1, One Day In July LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SUSB, IVV, VDC, TYL, GOOG, VGIT, ESGU, IJT, MBB, SCHD, IAU,

SUSB, IVV, VDC, TYL, GOOG, VGIT, ESGU, IJT, MBB, SCHD, IAU, Added Positions: VOO, BSV, IJR, TLT, IEF, VYM, VUG, VNQ, VBK, VCSH, IEI, IGSB, VEA, IJS, AGG, IEMG, VIG, IGIB, VONG, VWO, VTI, VHT, AAPL, MSFT, IWP, CLX,

VOO, BSV, IJR, TLT, IEF, VYM, VUG, VNQ, VBK, VCSH, IEI, IGSB, VEA, IJS, AGG, IEMG, VIG, IGIB, VONG, VWO, VTI, VHT, AAPL, MSFT, IWP, CLX, Reduced Positions: SHV, VIOO, SHY, VSS, VB, XOM, VGK, VGT, AMZN, COST, IWO, VTV,

SHV, VIOO, SHY, VSS, VB, XOM, VGK, VGT, AMZN, COST, IWO, VTV, Sold Out: VCIT, REAL,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 132,682 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 156,794 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 240,059 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 286,587 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 185,518 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.013200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $179.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2326.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $454.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 139,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 157,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64.