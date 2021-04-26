Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Walmart Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Investment company Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Bunge, sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Walmart Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 85,832 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.70% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,014,486 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,608 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 127,375 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,299 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.85%

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 1,014,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 100,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 116,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 213,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 84,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 25,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 85,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 110.78%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 93,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 594.40%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 847.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 55,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 368.30%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $387.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 134,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.