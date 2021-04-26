>
Stairway Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: IWD +0.05%

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Stairway Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stairway Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stairway Partners, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stairway Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stairway+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stairway Partners, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,549,590 shares, 27.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 885,422 shares, 18.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,516,012 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 196,757 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 246,718 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62%
Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Stairway Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 885,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stairway Partners, LLC. Also check out:

