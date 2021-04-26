Stairway Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Stairway Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stairway Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stairway Partners, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: IWD, SPY, IEMG, EFA, VGK, EMB,

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,549,590 shares, 27.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 885,422 shares, 18.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,516,012 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 196,757 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 246,718 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62%

Stairway Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 885,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.