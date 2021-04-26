>
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Rollins Inc, FMC Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: MCD -0.97% PG -2% ROL +0.31% FMC +1.54% NWL +0.68% NHC -0.21% PNC +1.24% GIL +2.61% HIG +0.53%

Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Rollins Inc, FMC Corp, Newell Brands Inc, National Healthcare Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Gildan Activewear Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2021Q1, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 80 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP
  1. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 145,632 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 115,649 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  3. Amphenol Corp (APH) - 390,380 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  4. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 75,212 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 90,188 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
New Purchase: Rollins Inc (ROL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 371,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 104,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Healthcare Corp (NHC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in National Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.72 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $180.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $24.92 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $28.52.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96.



