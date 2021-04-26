Am Investment Strategies Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, PROG Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PROG Holdings Inc

Investment company Am Investment Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, PROG Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Graham Holdings Co, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PROG Holdings Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, CapStar Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Am Investment Strategies Llc. As of 2021Q1, Am Investment Strategies Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRG, QCOM, UNH, GHC, STIC, XOM, BA, CSCO, PWR, SBUX, WBA, ALLY, MWK, XPEV, AAN,

PRG, QCOM, UNH, GHC, STIC, XOM, BA, CSCO, PWR, SBUX, WBA, ALLY, MWK, XPEV, AAN, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, WMT, RETA, KO, STNE, MRK, COST, HD, JNJ, TSLA, GPN, VZ, EPD, F, NFLX, PEP, DIS, V, APO, DOCU, STT, PYPL, D,

AAPL, MSFT, WMT, RETA, KO, STNE, MRK, COST, HD, JNJ, TSLA, GPN, VZ, EPD, F, NFLX, PEP, DIS, V, APO, DOCU, STT, PYPL, D, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MHK, PFF, UPS, BABA, CSTR, CZR, GOOG, GE, FB, T, CVS, ATGE, SO, TPL, CRM, RDS.A, DHR, MMM, DUK, JD,

BRK.B, MHK, PFF, UPS, BABA, CSTR, CZR, GOOG, GE, FB, T, CVS, ATGE, SO, TPL, CRM, RDS.A, DHR, MMM, DUK, JD, Sold Out: AZD, DXYN, SWN,

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,218,009 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,205 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,780 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 131,916 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38% Halliburton Co (HAL) - 734,750 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $643.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.55 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 81.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 105.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 49.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $100.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in The Dixie Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.55 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $3.9.