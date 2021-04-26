Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Williams Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Bank of America Corp

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Asset Management Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Williams Inc, sells General Electric Co, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VZ, T,

VZ, T, Added Positions: WMB, DGS,

WMB, DGS, Reduced Positions: MU, BAC, AAPL, LEN, WHR, LBTYK, KMX,

MU, BAC, AAPL, LEN, WHR, LBTYK, KMX, Sold Out: GE,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 131,790 shares, 25.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,595 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 90,853 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 101,290 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.8% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 348,898 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.95%

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 111,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 194,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 89.95%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 348,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.