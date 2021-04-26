Hardy Reed LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Hardy Reed LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardy Reed LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hardy Reed LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 655,197 shares, 26.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 240,281 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,073,474 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 730,788 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.30% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,245 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12. The stock is now traded at around $164.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.09 and $198.16, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $203.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 730,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 161,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $26.83.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.