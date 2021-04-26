Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Flex, Sells PAE Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Flex, Turning Point Brands Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, sells PAE Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 830,000 shares, 59.69% of the total portfolio. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 534,265 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 572,659 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.76% Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 246,735 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.82% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,000 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 485,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $238.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 246,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 572,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 92.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 46,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 133,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 285.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Triterras Inc. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.