MA Private Wealth Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Apple Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: AAPL +0.3% VCSH -0.02% MSFT +0.15% TSLA +1.21% AGG -0.09% BND -0.07% XLE +0.67% IGSB -0.04% MTUM +0.95% ORCL -0.63% INT +0.03%

Investment company MA Private Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Apple Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MA Private Wealth. As of 2021Q1, MA Private Wealth owns 89 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MA Private Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ma+private+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MA Private Wealth
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 173,200 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,481,236 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 404,410 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 320,366 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 302,852 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 404,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in Apple Inc by 385.98%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 71,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 97,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 63.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.50%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.



