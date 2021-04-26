>
Foster & Motley Inc Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, The AES Corp, Viatris Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: RODM +0.07% SCHR -0.11% BND -0.07% PDM +0.61% URI +1.89% MS +0.7% FMB +0.05% WD5A +0% FDX -0.71% CNXC -0.46% WY +1.68% NVS -0.52%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Foster & Motley Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, The AES Corp, Viatris Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster & Motley Inc. As of 2021Q1, Foster & Motley Inc owns 288 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FOSTER & MOTLEY INC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 67,768 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,233,358 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 910,557 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,414,570 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
  5. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 1,481,980 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.01%
New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $275.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $159.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,481,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 286,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 76,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 179,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 156.69%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $324.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 57.15%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.



