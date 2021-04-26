>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Brio Consultants, LLC Buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: QAI +0.12% CMCSA -0.13% MUB +0.01% CVX -0.03% SPMD +0.44%

Investment company Brio Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brio Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brio Consultants, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brio Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brio+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brio Consultants, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 506,820 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 251,090 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 532,396 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 94,506 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 615,321 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 87,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 169.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 160.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brio Consultants, LLC. Also check out:

1. Brio Consultants, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brio Consultants, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brio Consultants, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brio Consultants, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)