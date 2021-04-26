Brio Consultants, LLC Buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Brio Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brio Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brio Consultants, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CVX, SPMD,

CVX, SPMD, Added Positions: VIG, EFA, SPAB, IEFA, BIV, IWF, VO, VOO, VUG, SPLG, QAI, CMCSA, MUB, IJR, GLD, TFI, BNDX, TIPX, IAU, SHY, VNQ, DSI, VCIT, BSV, QQQ, VEA,

VIG, EFA, SPAB, IEFA, BIV, IWF, VO, VOO, VUG, SPLG, QAI, CMCSA, MUB, IJR, GLD, TFI, BNDX, TIPX, IAU, SHY, VNQ, DSI, VCIT, BSV, QQQ, VEA, Reduced Positions: FB, AAPL, BRK.B, SCHX, SPYV, VXUS, BIO, SDGR, IAGG, MINT, VTV,

For the details of Brio Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brio+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 506,820 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 251,090 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 532,396 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 94,506 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 615,321 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 87,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 169.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 160.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.