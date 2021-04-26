NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, SuRo Capital Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Intel Corp, GameStop Corp, SuRo Capital Corp

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan (Current Portfolio) buys Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, SuRo Capital Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Concentrix Corp, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Intel Corp, GameStop Corp, SuRo Capital Corp, BioTelemetry Inc, Glatfelter Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. As of 2021Q1, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 514 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,800 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,600 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,400 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,000 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $159.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 58,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in FibroGen Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.