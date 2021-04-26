Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Lyft Inc, Sells AXT Inc, Oracle Corp, Comfort Systems USA Inc

Investment company Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Lyft Inc, DoorDash Inc, Tesla Inc, sells AXT Inc, Oracle Corp, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, LYFT, DASH, TSLA,

VXUS, LYFT, DASH, TSLA, Added Positions: VTI, CHGG, VEA, GLD,

VTI, CHGG, VEA, GLD, Reduced Positions: IJH, COUP, ORCL, VWO, FIX, MDY, BND, IWM, MSFT, BA, MMM, KO, MCD, VNQ, BRK.B, FB,

IJH, COUP, ORCL, VWO, FIX, MDY, BND, IWM, MSFT, BA, MMM, KO, MCD, VNQ, BRK.B, FB, Sold Out: AXTI,

For the details of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bordeaux+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 104,321 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,027 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 56,828 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1106.03% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 50,185 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 23,045 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 72,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 49,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $153.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 9,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1106.03%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 56,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AXT Inc. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $12.02.