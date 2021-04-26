>
Articles 

Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Lowe's Inc, Amcor PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, TE Connectivity

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cubic Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Amcor PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, sells Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, TE Connectivity, Argan Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cubic Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cubic Asset Management, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cubic Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cubic+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cubic Asset Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,842 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,660 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  3. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 62,161 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 33,504 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 120,803 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 35,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 168,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $619.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 694.44%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.



Comments

