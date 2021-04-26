New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys Humana Inc, Tesla Inc, Prologis Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Trupanion Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Humana Inc, Tesla Inc, Prologis Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Duke Realty Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Trupanion Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. As of 2021Q1, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 92 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HUM, TSLA, PLD, CAT, DRE, ZION, WYNN, C, LOW, ABC, DE, ADP, CVS, KNX,

HUM, TSLA, PLD, CAT, DRE, ZION, WYNN, C, LOW, ABC, DE, ADP, CVS, KNX, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, FB, MA, BRK.B, UNH, JNJ, SIVB, PG, NEE, CRM, V, HD, ABT, CMCSA, BMY, INTC, KO, PEP, VZ, T, DHR, PBI, FDX, ACN, NVDA, TXN, CSCO, ABBV, RTX, PFE, JPM, LLY, COP, QCOM, SWKS,

MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, FB, MA, BRK.B, UNH, JNJ, SIVB, PG, NEE, CRM, V, HD, ABT, CMCSA, BMY, INTC, KO, PEP, VZ, T, DHR, PBI, FDX, ACN, NVDA, TXN, CSCO, ABBV, RTX, PFE, JPM, LLY, COP, QCOM, SWKS, Sold Out: TRUP, TDOC, HII, PNFP, AMGN, SHYF, FRPT, ADSK, ORCL, CL, EXR, NOW, CCI, TJX, XEL,

For the details of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+jersey+better+educational+savings+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,026 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,464 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 786 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.11% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,951 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 536 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.8%

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $446.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5.