New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys Humana Inc, Tesla Inc, Prologis Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Trupanion Inc, Amazon.com Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: HUM -0.56% TSLA +1.21% PLD +0.3% CAT +0.2% DRE +0.07% ZION +0.63% TRUP +3.58% TDOC +4.17% HII +0.41% PNFP +0.63% AMGN -0.59%

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Humana Inc, Tesla Inc, Prologis Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Duke Realty Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Trupanion Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. As of 2021Q1, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 92 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+jersey+better+educational+savings+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,026 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,464 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.56%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 786 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.11%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,951 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 536 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.8%
New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $446.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.

Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Also check out:

