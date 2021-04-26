Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, AutoZone Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Kohl's Corp, Dollar General Corp

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, AutoZone Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, OneMain Holdings Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp, Kohl's Corp, Dollar General Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, eXp World Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OMF, MSM, SPEM, ARCB, KFY, MRCY, VIVO, OMI, SRDX, TTEC, UCTT, X, IRDM, AR, RMNI, ORGO, SONO, EGHT, RAMP, ARLP, THRM, ANDE, AVT, ACLS, BHE, BKE, CEVA, CRUS, COLB, CVA, UFS, BOOM, EGBN, WIRE, PLUS, ETH, EXTR, FSS, FMBI, HVT, IIIN, IPAR, VIAV, JOUT, KRG, KLIC, MGRC, MERC, MCY, MLI, NSSC, NTUS, POWI, NXGN, RBCAA, REX, RHHBY, ROG, RUSHA, SANM, SCVL, SIG, SRI, SYNA, TCBI, TWI, VGR, WERN, WNS, EXLS, PRIM, AVAV, TITN, SATS, HCCI, SOL, AOSL, QADA, CLSK, BCOV, MRC, MANU, HY, TMHC, NCBS, 3XPA, CCS, VNOM, RYAM, KE, TBK, BOX, VSTO, CSWI, ABTX, MIME, PI, HOME, VREX, ALTR, CBTX, ROAD, LOVE, NARI, FROG, PAYA, PU31,
- Added Positions: LMT, AZO, ABC, BMY, JNJ, FB, VZ, TSN, MRK, SSNC, USB, EFA, CAH, KHC, ITW, NOK, GE, ABBV, MC, ONTO, CGEN, LUMN, WFC, SPR, BP, ALG,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, GD, CB, GOOGL, C, CBRE, LNC, COF, AAPL, FDX, AVGO, JPM, AXP, SPY, FITB, ORCL, HON, F, MSFT, SYK, LLY, UPS, WDC, BA, EEM,
- Sold Out: KSS, DG, APPS, EXPI, XLK, HIMX, MSTR, WK, HIBB, ACA, CNMD, TENB, AVVIY, GLUU, CHUY, QLYS, AMBA, SAIL, HMTV, OOMA, ATEN, SPWH, VKTX, CLDR, EVBG, SCWX, CKHUY, LXP, AMKR, HCKT, ATRS, BCS, PRDO, DSPG, EGAN, HLIT, HL, ERII, MCRI, ATCO, SCS, SYX, UOVEY, LMAT, CPRX, ALLT, GLDD, AEO, VYGR,
For the details of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 199,349 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,023 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 490,025 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 493,857 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,004,898 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3%
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.08 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 3810.11%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $371.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 35,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1443.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 419,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 759,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 274.98%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 37.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.Sold Out: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The sale prices were between $45.85 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $61.63.Sold Out: Conmed Corp (CNMD)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Conmed Corp. The sale prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying