Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Investment company Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Square Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Walmart Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,048 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 84,362 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 120,659 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,536 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 644,854 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 64.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 65,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 130,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 73.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 51,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 63.49%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 155.56%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.