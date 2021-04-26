Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Masco Corp, Sells Donaldson Co Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Boston, MA, based Investment company Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Masco Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells Donaldson Co Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 386,560 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,792 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 633,853 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 287,455 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 555,152 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,771,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 156,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 331,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $619.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 141.76%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $383.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 223.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 125.19%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $133.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.