Bank Of Stockton Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Stockton, CA, based Investment company Bank Of Stockton (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Stockton. As of 2021Q1, Bank Of Stockton owns 117 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 145,722 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,397 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.88% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 270,532 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 201,445 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 195,954 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 74,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 17,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 71,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 379.68%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 83,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 117,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 196,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.