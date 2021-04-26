>
Articles 

Brickley Wealth Management Buys Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: TSLA +1.21% VT +0.29%

Investment company Brickley Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brickley Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Brickley Wealth Management owns 37 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brickley Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brickley+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brickley Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 446,835 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 405,519 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 709,573 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 430,433 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 342,522 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brickley Wealth Management.

