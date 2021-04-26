Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, McCormick Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Travelers Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Atlas Private Wealth Management owns 401 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VFH, SRLN, NRK, TWTR, LUV, XLV, DELL, VPU, BGCP, NMRK, NGG, NZF, NICE, SYF, PBA, PAGP, PPL, PEG, SCHP, TSLX, NYMT, GLDM, MMP, TEL, TGP, TDC, TSLA, VYM, VNQ, VTRS, VNOM, VOD, WBA, FVRR, AB, ATCO, BCE, BTZ, BLE, COF, CVNA, RQI, CL, CODI, OFC, CVA, DFS, NCR, PFO, HASI, HP, HTGC, IVZ, HDV, MTUM, QUAL, IBB, PFF, JCI, LUMN, AMLP,
- Added Positions: FUMB, FIXD, VO, FMB, MKC, FLOT, LMBS, MINT, CSCO, DVY, DBEF, DBEU, SCZ, IVV, IEV, FMHI, IUSV, IJS, EFG, FVD, BDX, FHLC, FPE, BR, IVW, IJR, HON, ECL, TXN, BRK.B, UPS, LIN, MMC, PEP, DLR, MCD, ICE, USMV, DEO, CB, ICLR, IDV, RDS.B, ITW, VFC, AMT, PM, PH, PSX, SCHW, HD, ED, UL, VHT, ZTS, BAC, MA, MPC, COST, NEE, FNV, TD, BAX, WPC, WPM, VIAC, VTR, DG, D, VLY, DUK, EQIX, GIS, SO, IBM, SLB, RDS.A, SHY, O, IWD, IYR, MRK, NVG,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, GS, AGG, TRV, AMZN, GIM, FTEC, DAL, LMT, CVS, RE, AIA, DIS, GLD, IWB, CTAS, T, XOM, EMLP, DLTR, WMT, XLF, KO, CHD, TMO, VMBS, ABBV, IAGG, MO, ADBE, QQQ, MSFT, IEMG, OKE, SBUX, VEA, FAX, GOOGL, BA, CARR, XLRE, DBJP, DXJ, V, VZ, VEEV, VUG, RTX, OTIS, CBRL, IJT, ABT, XLE, FB, IEFA, IWM, RWR, SLYG, EPD, SLYV, TT, ATVI, FDX, AGZ, XSLV, GE, PDBC, INTC, SHW, SCHA, ITB, KMI, MAIN, CTVA, MDLZ, TIP, TOTL, WY, WAB, IJH, MET, CVX, AVXL, ANTM, PFE, IR, BHF, CCL, SDY, SRE,
- Sold Out: CARG, RY, CLX, TJX, BP, FTSM, IWO, KMPR, EFAV, LQD, HXL, CHRW, BTT, ALLE, MDT, VTI, WDC, LHX, KR, KEY, FE, FDN, STLA, AVGO, AIG,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Private Wealth Management
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 131,531 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,756 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 118,092 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.59%
- First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) - 276,185 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.90%
- First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 79,637 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.04%
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Grid PLC (NGG)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $60.82, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 276,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 131,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.61%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 13,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 79,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 1728.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11320.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Private Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Atlas Private Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Private Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Private Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Private Wealth Management keeps buying