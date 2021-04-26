Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Arkadios Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkadios Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Arkadios Wealth Advisors owns 1561 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RPV, SRVR, UAA, LUMN, USFR, ABNB, HYLB, USHY, GME, WISH, UBSI, MOS, APA, DVN, M44, CMF, GSX, FITB, MGA, SPCE, MAXR, FUTY, FREL, SPYX, APHA, IVOL, HYLN, RGR, BIGC, STPK, OPEN, FPX, ARES, NEP, PDBC, RDNT, ABCB, DSKE, GRWG, FXN, SCHA, KEY, IYR, PLL, BLOK, EMN, GNRC, NEU, VIS, NCTY, PSCT, BAH, ITT, IWX, GSG, VMBS, DNMR, LI, MDU, DAR, VER, EFV, CMBS, SPXL, CG, ONVO, FEP, CPER, SRLN, TPX, SITE, HIG, TX, IEI, JLL, HDB, AXON, HLI, PAAS, GFI, TDF, NP, FSP, DISCK, WSM, TRI, PHO, OZK, PBW, HLX, BAP, SHM, TM, BSX, KNL, FTV, SIMO, THG, IBUY, EWL, EWU, SLF, OSK, ASIX, SBAC, ZTO, GDS, AFG, EDV, LGF.A, ATH, NLOK, PENN, NNDM, TEL, JHG, WNS, MFGP, FUV, IBN, ISR, STE, B, EPP, ORLY, GPK, ST, NVT, DISCA, RUTH, FTFT, MWA, GTXMQ, CPRT, REZI, DECK, HTHT, EMLC, TME, SII, FRT, BEP, UDR, SCHR, HUN, PDSB, PAYS, MMYT, GLTR, HEDJ, FSLY, UFO, PAA, VTWO, SNDL, INMD, KBH, SSPK, FN, HELE, LEA, PSCH, RGEN, KBR, RYAAY, SI, RDY, PSP, MLCO, HFC, PSTH, FDUS, GDRX, CCIV, FMBI, HOL, VNT, BMRN, RIDE, EURN, BFT, IIIN, IMKTA, ELP, FBHS, GNTX, WPG, EEMV, 2TX, EFAV, GWRE, WAFD, VIPS, SPLK, SUN, EXP, INGR, VAW, WSBC, BKH, PNR, FANG, MPLX, FTI, TKR, NMR, SNP, KSU, EXPD, EFX, DNN, WDC, BLL, KFY, XME, NCLH, EBF, INT, PGF, ZNH, ORC, XSLV, ACC, SBCF, VOYA, LAZ, JWN, KL, KWEB, CVLT, DOOR, SAIC, BURL, PAGP, NEAR, UBS, LAMR, EC, BSCM, RIO, MDC, ENIA, UTG, PUK, VRNS, MOO, KLAC, MEI, ALLY, WB, PCY, TDG, ZEN, AEM, IUSG, CBD, IX, NXST, SCZ, CYRX, SYF, AIA, DNP, GWB, CSIQ, AXTA, NNN, CR, EME, USIG, GHC, EWD, DDD, ON, U, EVR, JCOM, DIN, CAPE, CLDR, VOD, PKX, TFII, FMX, XRAY, AZO, IWB, Y,
- Added Positions: JHML, IEFA, IJR, VTIP, LMBS, AAPL, IJH, JKE, FTCS, ARKW, IQLT, PM, KMI, AGG, MO, CARR, IRM, IEMG, T, JNJ, PEAK, DD, FB, FVD, PPL, WMB, BNDX, AMD, XOM, MSFT, WMT, IAU, UPS, FIXD, JPM, GOOGL, IJT, QCLN, AMZN, HYLS, CSCO, HD, IWF, ORCC, LLY, PWB, IVV, PYPL, BLK, VZ, WFC, VYM, SQ, MJ, MA, MRNA, PFE, UNH, KO, F, NSC, APTV, ENPH, QCOM, SHYG, GOOG, JNK, DIS, LVS, INTC, NTNX, SPLV, SJNK, XLE, OKE, VIAC, VNLA, MWK, FCX, NVAX, XLI, SDY, FDN, TLT, JKK, CCL, BRK.B, VLO, NEE, VTV, WPC, RTX, TFI, FTSM, ARKG, LOW, CIBR, FTC, EES, PAYX, MRK, FXD, INTU, CVS, DTE, XLF, VGT, LIT, VOO, GD, DGRW, BIV, NOBL, LMT, CINF, EPS, AMGN, DGRO, BMY, INOV, QQQ, FXU, PG, DBC, DIA, SLV, ITW, DEO, FDX, CWB, ADBE, CMCSA, ZM, GM, HBAN, SKYY, CPRI, USMV, AMT, QTEC, CMI, OMCL, FPE, XLY, CRM, BAC, RDVY, FV, FBT, BABA, BSV, PNC, ICLN, EFA, GSIE, FXH, NFLX, EZM, HON, FYX, OMER, SO, TLRY, ARCC, VO, FXR, FXG, IWY, HAS, DKNG, DUK, EA, VUG, TCPC, IWC, AVGO, PCI, PWV, TMUS, GSBD, DGX, DHS, XLB, UNP, PFF, CVX, COP, ORCL, TXN, QQQX, VIG, ETN, C, ARKK, SHOP, IPAY, IWD, PRU, SIRI, SBUX, PEG, CSA, HUBB, LOGI, STX, VTI, VXF, COST, EEM, FXL, RDS.A, XLRE, IYJ, GIS, FDL, TFC, CAE, CME, DRE, FTS, EQR, PLD, FIX, ALL, ITB, PHM, TAP, USB, ADP, FXO, IWN, BHP, ROKU, WBS, FTNT, FNX, FTA, VCIT, PGR, UL, NEM, SPOT, SPG, AMP, AINV, BA, PSA, THO, RGA, WELL, BYND, MDY, BKNG, PTON, HOLX, LSI, TWLO, HDV, DLR, MU, YNDX, SONY, DVY, AEP, ETR, LAND, MMP, FSR, SCHD, ACWV, DBEF, USO, K, GOVT, SMH, PSX, SFM, EMLP, NOW, MDLZ, DHI, MET, RY, NVDA, GPC, ABBV, URTH, ZTS, TSM, BX, PII, SYK, MCD, COF, DON, VFH, IBB, QUAL, HYG, MTUM, CHTR, IYM, TWTR, NOC, IP, VEA, EXR, MS, SLQD, MMM, HPQ, AXP, DEM, XOP, MELI, EQNR, IEF, IFV, IJS, IJK, IJJ, IUSB, BLV, CHRW, DAL, FIW, NUE, HRC, FBND, MGK, XHR, O, XT, RDS.B, DE, LUV, ELS, RELX, ICVT, ABT, PODD, CERN, ARE, CUBE, CFA, HPE, ULTA, CPT, DG, RMR, VMC, WM, ABB, IXN, DXCM, CLF, IHG, PSO, CRH, YUM, ODFL, ILF, EPD, PPG, IYE, OXY, BIIB, ESS, AVB, MDT, IYF, MPW, PBCT, EL, ADNT, YUMC, BL, NLY, EWJ, ASH, TIP, CTSH, VST, EW, BK, CB, MRVL, INVH, PEP, EZU, NWL, BGIO, DXC, KMB, IPG, TT, OHI, IR, XEL, BP, SPIB, JBGS, BHF, FRI, PSK, INFY, BDX, ROIC, RIOT, SE, SCHF, HFRO, AMH, IQV, AON, UGI, JKHY, NTR, SKYW, SCHE, PAGS, EFL, VCSH, VXX, ZS, STK, HAL, STZ, LEN, EQH, SLB, PRSP, XLC, WOOD, MAS, NI, VFC, OPRA, GRMN, GEO, NKE, ALGN, VGSH, CEM, EQC, LIN, EGP, NXPI, BXP, HIW, KIM, KRC, VNO, SKT, VGK, PHK, APH, DLTR, GIB, FIVG, IFF, FOXA, SWK, DOW, ALC, UAL, JMIA, CAG, CLOU, VOX, SMFG, CS, UBER, AVTR, SBRA, CTVA, ED, AMCR, RSP, WAB, APD, SCHH, SUI, OTEX, APO, SDGR, AER, SH, AFL, GER, SYY, CMG, PWR, COKE, RKT, EIX, ERIC, ES, MPC, ALXN, REGN, VTRS, EXG, HYS, STAG, ET, VOT, IMGN, SJW, VBK, RPAI, ESLT, ANGL, HTA, MDIV, RHP, CSQ, PXD, KIE, NYCB, NVS, TOT, TEX, OMC, STM, ENB, CWT, ADM, WPM, SPGI, ACM, MFC, VEU, UFPI, ICLR, TU, NBIX, ZBH, GRFS, ISRG, DFS, ICE, QIWI, CTXS, DOV, FTSL, CDW, EEMA, DOC, PSXP, NOK, EXPE, SOXX, VEEV, SWKS, FHLC, IVE, CI, BSCL, CTAS, MBB, QLD, MCHP, MKC, DRI, VOE, SPEM, DHR, TJX, QURE, TDC, TGT, TEVA, CAT, OTIS, VPU, KB, JD, CNI, CHKP, IUSV, FDT, CIM, TRP, FNF, BRG, CGC, DBVT, AWR, BWA, CMP, FAF, OCGN, LRCX, RYT, CUT, MGC, SNPS, GOLD, L, D, EMB, AWK, TRV, CLLS, RODM, GLPG, DSGX, IDU, SAP, SNN, WRK, KHC, ATVI, SPDW, CCI, CAH, FXI, TD, GSLC, GSK, PGX, MMC, LYV, RACE,
- Reduced Positions: DFEB, VDC, MINT, GLD, XLV, FEM, SHY, ESGE, XLU, TSLA, DBO, SCHG, PPA, LDUR, GNTY, IWM, TOTL, V, IVW, DOCU, IYH, SCHV, IWP, CLX, JPST, RP, SRPT, XLK, IWS, NKLA, NJR, MCO, SPHD, IGSB, BND, BC, IBM, PLUG, JETS, IAGG, GS, FVC, MAR, URI, ALTY, MBIO, XLP, NIO, WBA, ILMN, WORK, PLTR, APTS, ACN, NEO, KR, SHV, AFIN, IWR, ADSK, GNL, GE, FTEC, LULU, ECL, RSG, TMO, PSEC, COUP, LQD, NTES, BST, MGV, TDOC, SCHW, JKH, NEWT, EBAY, JQC, VNQ, DIV, JBHT, FIV, FLGT, ALK, BLUE, IIPR, LGF.B, BGR, INSI, BXMX, PDT, MRO, SNAP, LNGR, BR, SCHB, JLS, BAND, CRI, IDE, SSNC, BHC, NET, GDO, RCS, NBB, REG, AMLP, BBN, GIM, USCR, HPF, WIA, PIM, BHK, BLW, MGF, HPS, WIW, RCL, LYFT, IGI, PD, PINS, FT, IAT, PSF, CRWD, CHWY, EFG, GNT, LAD, BKT, GBAB, INCY, BCX, TSCO, ZNGA, BDJ, DBL, HEQ, MAA, BOE, FFA, EOI, IGD, PDI, AAL, VGI, BCE, PANW, LDP, XLG, ETB, WDAY, JCI, JPI, ECOL, OFS, SSYS, IHI, NICE, ETY, MCN, CONE, BIT, CHD, ROK, FEMS, DFP, FPF, IYW, FDIS, BTZ, LGIH, HPI, ALLE, AMC, VMW, TLH, CRL, MUB, KBE, PKI, CII, HTD, GILD, TWOU, AMAT, TSI, ADI, TSN, CMCT, BGY, ETJ, ANET, FAX, QYLD, JPC, CTLT, PKO, FLC, DGS, KEYS, BUD, HACK, DIAX, IGA, EQIX, JPIN, GPM, ETSY, EOS, NVTA, AIG, NVO, PTLC, BIDU, OUSA, TECH, ONEQ, BME, PSTG, MIN, VBF,
- Sold Out: 50AA, UMC, CBOE, LTHM, CBH, DPZ, OKTA, NCV, MGP, AIM, 1JE1, EQX, COTY, ECOM, PLAY, GMED, PRLB, FPL, HZNP, FRC, HPP, EXD, BSBR, FCRD, CRTO, GRUB, CYTH, QRVO, PLNT, BOXL, EDIT, LSXMK, CRSP, APPN, AUTL, PPD, ACI, LMND, EWZ, CHA, MEIP, LGND, JBLU, HSIC, EHC, FLIR, FFIV, DISH, NOV, ELY, CEO, CBRL, CACI, BTI, REXR, XHE, FAM, AGNC, OEF, GEIA, AQN, FNV, NMM, AVAV, NFJ, IVR, NCZ, WLTW, VAR, MTN, TIF, SCCO, SSL,
For the details of Arkadios Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkadios+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arkadios Wealth Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,126 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 150,929 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,597 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 85,645 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 36,156 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.412800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18416.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 44,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14831.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.66 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 62,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 506.31%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 33,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 155.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 91,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 133.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1094.53%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.Sold Out: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.
