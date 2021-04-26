Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Arkadios Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkadios Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Arkadios Wealth Advisors owns 1561 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,126 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 150,929 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,597 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 85,645 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 36,156 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.412800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18416.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 44,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14831.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.66 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 62,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 506.31%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 33,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 155.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 91,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 133.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1094.53%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.