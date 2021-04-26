>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: IEFA +0.09% JHML +0.15% IJR +0.49% VTIP -0.04% LMBS +0.04% IJH +0.39% RPV +0.25% SRVR +0.03% UAA +2.13% LUMN +0.15% USFR +0%

Investment company Arkadios Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkadios Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Arkadios Wealth Advisors owns 1561 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arkadios Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkadios+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arkadios Wealth Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,126 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68%
  2. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 150,929 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,597 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 85,645 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 36,156 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.412800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18416.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 44,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14831.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.66 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 62,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 506.31%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 33,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 155.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 91,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 133.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1094.53%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Sold Out: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arkadios Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Arkadios Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arkadios Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arkadios Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arkadios Wealth Advisors keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)