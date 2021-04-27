Boliden : Q1 Interim Report 2021

Q1 2021
Revenues totaled SEK 17,083 m (13,210)
- The operating profit totaled SEK 2,779 m (1,435)
- The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,449 m (1,504)
- Free cash flow was SEK 2,165 m (-845)
- Earnings per share totaled SEK 7.96 (3.90)
Strong cash flow
- Higher metal prices, but lower treatment charges.
- Production disruptions in Mines.
- Stable production in Smelters.
Please find enclosed the full report.
The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Tuesday, April 27 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.
Contact persons for information:
Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80
This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07:45 CET on April 27, 2021.
