Hyundai Motor Takes Sport Utility Performance to the 'N'th Degree with the All-New KONA N, a 'True Hot SUV'

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the all-new KONA N as well as its high-performance philosophy and ambition for sustainable driving fun at Hyundai N Day, a digital showcase dedicated to introducing Hyundai's N Brand.

KONA N is not only the latest addition to Hyundai's growing high-performance N lineup but is also the first N model with an SUV body style. It offers a winning combination of versatility, spirited acceleration, agility and racetrack readiness.

Through the showcase, the company also shared N brand's high-performance philosophy and introduced a new brand claim while also hinting at future N models in the pipeline. Hyundai also highlighted its commitment to sustainable e-performance, giving a glimpse of the future direction for motorsport initiatives and how it will serve as a basis for upcoming N models.

"We are thrilled to share the mindset, spirit and vision of the N brand to be a leader in the high-performance category powered by traditional internal combustion engines as well as our proven industry-leading battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicle technologies," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company. "Our continuously growing and more balanced N portfolio will open new high-performance options, delivering the 'grin factor' no matter what the propulsion technology or body type may be."

Powerful, agile performance

With technology inspired by motorsports, the N brand excels at delivering driving enthusiasm by providing racetrack capabilities and 'corner rascal' ride and handling in everyday sports cars. The all-new KONA N SUV unveiled at Hyundai N Day is no exception.

