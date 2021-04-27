Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Boise Cascade Co, Enbridge Inc

Investment company Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, 3M Co, Vulcan Materials Co, sells Intel Corp, Boise Cascade Co, Enbridge Inc, Tesla Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q1, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VWO, EEM, MMM, VMC, PYPL, ASML, FCX, FVRR, LOGI, ALRM, QCOM, BA, GOOG, RPV, GOOGL,

VWO, EEM, MMM, VMC, PYPL, ASML, FCX, FVRR, LOGI, ALRM, QCOM, BA, GOOG, RPV, GOOGL, Added Positions: IWD, NVDA, ZTS, CARR, BAC, BRK.B, ALL, AMT, AMGN, BMY, JNJ, GLD, VOE, TROW, FB,

IWD, NVDA, ZTS, CARR, BAC, BRK.B, ALL, AMT, AMGN, BMY, JNJ, GLD, VOE, TROW, FB, Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, VV, INTC, BCC, GE, MGC, AMZN, MSFT, MA, RSP, VTI, T, IP, VBR,

SPY, AAPL, VV, INTC, BCC, GE, MGC, AMZN, MSFT, MA, RSP, VTI, T, IP, VBR, Sold Out: ENB, TSLA, PEP, XMLV, XLG,

For the details of WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodard+%26+co+asset+management+group+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,471 shares, 39.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 50,137 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,385 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.79% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 40,801 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,350 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 47,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 43,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $161.96. The stock is now traded at around $179.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $271.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $487.72 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $553.83. The stock is now traded at around $670.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $619.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.73. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.09.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $137.4.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 54.81%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc still held 10,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc reduced to a holding in Boise Cascade Co by 38.75%. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc still held 20,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.