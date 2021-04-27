Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, Canadian National Railway Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Equifax Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Koninklijke DSM NV

Investment company Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Canadian National Railway Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Equifax Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Koninklijke DSM NV, Eli Lilly and Co, Salisbury Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc owns 374 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFF, ODFL, BIGC, ALK, MS, WBA, VXF, VUG, VTV, VONV, ARKW, ARKK, PRAX, ALLE, PSX, PVG, OLED, SMG, PHG, NDSN, HUBB, EMN, BRKS, VXRT,

IFF, ODFL, BIGC, ALK, MS, WBA, VXF, VUG, VTV, VONV, ARKW, ARKK, PRAX, ALLE, PSX, PVG, OLED, SMG, PHG, NDSN, HUBB, EMN, BRKS, VXRT, Added Positions: MDT, CNI, VRTX, SYY, EBAY, UNH, PH, CRM, ALTR, ARE, SHW, AEM, ABBV, NSRGY, FISV, CMCSA, COP, ADPT, CVX, CCOI, SRC, COO, TMUS, ZTS, AMZN, AMGN, VWO, NOC, IWM, EEM, PG, SBUX, COLD, STOR, IQV, WM, WFC, ENPH, ACN, BRK.B, CCI, HP, NEE, HEI, FDX, AZO, STZ, PANW, TSLA, APD, GDX, DHI, FSLR, IVV, WCN, MRCY, TXN, TSM, VEA, O, LMT, VGK, NVDA, BK, DOW, CTVA, ALGN, AMLP, ASML, VOO, QQQ, VBR, VB, IEFA, IWD, XLF, RSP, AFL, XEL, ORCL, PAYX, QCOM, KSU, SJM, SO, HSY, UL, GS, WMT, YUMC, YUM, ETN, CTSO, KDP, C, CVS, BLK, JD, BABA, KEYS,

MDT, CNI, VRTX, SYY, EBAY, UNH, PH, CRM, ALTR, ARE, SHW, AEM, ABBV, NSRGY, FISV, CMCSA, COP, ADPT, CVX, CCOI, SRC, COO, TMUS, ZTS, AMZN, AMGN, VWO, NOC, IWM, EEM, PG, SBUX, COLD, STOR, IQV, WM, WFC, ENPH, ACN, BRK.B, CCI, HP, NEE, HEI, FDX, AZO, STZ, PANW, TSLA, APD, GDX, DHI, FSLR, IVV, WCN, MRCY, TXN, TSM, VEA, O, LMT, VGK, NVDA, BK, DOW, CTVA, ALGN, AMLP, ASML, VOO, QQQ, VBR, VB, IEFA, IWD, XLF, RSP, AFL, XEL, ORCL, PAYX, QCOM, KSU, SJM, SO, HSY, UL, GS, WMT, YUMC, YUM, ETN, CTSO, KDP, C, CVS, BLK, JD, BABA, KEYS, Reduced Positions: BDX, MA, AAPL, MSFT, MKC, NVS, WY, LLY, DIS, KMB, GOOGL, MRK, SAL, RTX, PFE, ABT, CI, ENB, COST, CB, CSCO, GOOG, BAX, BLL, CAT, OTIS, MAS, MMC, MMP, FTV, HOLX, FB, CDXS, TRP, UNP, CHTR, BMY, DE, WAB, T, TGT, VNT, KL, VTRS, ES, CARR, WRB, UTL, ROLL, RJF, MDLZ, ALNY, MO, AXP, ADP, CLX, KO, DD, ENTG, EPD, XOM, DOCU, INTC, PFPT, ADI, AMP, CFG, CDK, SEDG, AMT, SPOT, BIDU, CHWY, PPG, K, LNC, EFA, IGV, IWB, IWF, D, SLB, SWK, STT, GD, REGN, HSIC, RPM, DUK, ILMN, GIS, GLW, WST, PEG, XLNX, ZBH, PGR, FNV, BA,

BDX, MA, AAPL, MSFT, MKC, NVS, WY, LLY, DIS, KMB, GOOGL, MRK, SAL, RTX, PFE, ABT, CI, ENB, COST, CB, CSCO, GOOG, BAX, BLL, CAT, OTIS, MAS, MMC, MMP, FTV, HOLX, FB, CDXS, TRP, UNP, CHTR, BMY, DE, WAB, T, TGT, VNT, KL, VTRS, ES, CARR, WRB, UTL, ROLL, RJF, MDLZ, ALNY, MO, AXP, ADP, CLX, KO, DD, ENTG, EPD, XOM, DOCU, INTC, PFPT, ADI, AMP, CFG, CDK, SEDG, AMT, SPOT, BIDU, CHWY, PPG, K, LNC, EFA, IGV, IWB, IWF, D, SLB, SWK, STT, GD, REGN, HSIC, RPM, DUK, ILMN, GIS, GLW, WST, PEG, XLNX, ZBH, PGR, FNV, BA, Sold Out: EFX, KDSKF, IONS, EV, TRU, NKTX, ETR, EXAS, TDOC, ZS, ALC, SDY, CHS, ET,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 768,621 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,257,515 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 910,307 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 521,275 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,072 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 145,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $253.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1028.19%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.23. The stock is now traded at around $130.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 204,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 101.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 371,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 2540.43%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 66.13%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 483,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 1680.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 201,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 536.07%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.19. The stock is now traded at around $319.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $192.84, with an estimated average price of $176.91.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The sale prices were between $166 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $173.64.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $99.22, with an estimated average price of $90.44.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 68.41%. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.69. The stock is now traded at around $257.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 44,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 36.85%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3. The stock is now traded at around $187.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 20,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Salisbury Bancorp Inc by 95.47%. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73. The stock is now traded at around $130.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 24,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.