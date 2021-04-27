>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, Canadian National Railway Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Equifax Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Koninklijke DSM NV

April 27, 2021 | About: MDT -0.82% CNI +0.55% VRTX -0.43% SYY -0.44% EBAY +1.1% PH +0.32% IFF -0.03% ODFL -1.66% BIGC +3.9% ALK +0.39% MS +0.7% PRAX +11.64%

Investment company Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Canadian National Railway Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Equifax Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Koninklijke DSM NV, Eli Lilly and Co, Salisbury Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc owns 374 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bradley+foster+%26+sargent+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 768,621 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,257,515 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 910,307 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 521,275 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,072 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 145,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $253.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1028.19%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.23. The stock is now traded at around $130.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 204,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 101.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 371,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 2540.43%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 66.13%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 483,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 1680.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 201,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 536.07%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.19. The stock is now traded at around $319.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $192.84, with an estimated average price of $176.91.

Sold Out: Koninklijke DSM NV (KDSKF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The sale prices were between $166 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $173.64.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $99.22, with an estimated average price of $90.44.

Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 68.41%. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.69. The stock is now traded at around $257.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 44,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 36.85%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3. The stock is now traded at around $187.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 20,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Salisbury Bancorp Inc by 95.47%. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73. The stock is now traded at around $130.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 24,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC. Also check out:

1. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)