Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Fac

Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Corning Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2021Q1, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 188 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VXUS, ICLN, HD, VWO, KOMP, ARKG, PFE, EFAV, MTCH, ILMN, VBK, VB, APG, SCHP, DDD, KTB, ACB, TFX, NFG, MTB,
- Added Positions: SCHB, GLW, MRK, MCD, GILD, AEP, ITW, MMM, BLK, CVS, IHI, CAT, ADP, MSFT, PANW, RHHBY, GOOG, MDT, STZ, MS, PEP, ALC, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, IGV, USMV, FMB, SCHG, MGV, TOTL, VTEB, PFG, TRV, IAGG,
- Sold Out: WASH, XOM, MAIN, O, ARCC, QSR, MPC, MTRAF, FTS, AIG, TIF, RCI, MUR, MMC, LGND, EV, GMICF, VNOM,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogorek+anthony+joseph+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 158,167 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 287,896 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.13%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 84,869 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 94,523 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.5%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 32,908 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 61,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 105,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.5. The stock is now traded at around $319.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 413.13%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.59%. The holding were 287,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Corning Inc by 13668.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 35,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.82. The stock is now traded at around $232.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.13.Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $31.35 and $39.56, with an estimated average price of $35.01.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.07.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH . Also check out:
1. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH keeps buying