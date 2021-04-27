Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Fac

Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Corning Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2021Q1, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 188 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, ICLN, HD, VWO, KOMP, ARKG, PFE, EFAV, MTCH, ILMN, VBK, VB, APG, SCHP, DDD, KTB, ACB, TFX, NFG, MTB,

VXUS, ICLN, HD, VWO, KOMP, ARKG, PFE, EFAV, MTCH, ILMN, VBK, VB, APG, SCHP, DDD, KTB, ACB, TFX, NFG, MTB, Added Positions: SCHB, GLW, MRK, MCD, GILD, AEP, ITW, MMM, BLK, CVS, IHI, CAT, ADP, MSFT, PANW, RHHBY, GOOG, MDT, STZ, MS, PEP, ALC, BNDX,

SCHB, GLW, MRK, MCD, GILD, AEP, ITW, MMM, BLK, CVS, IHI, CAT, ADP, MSFT, PANW, RHHBY, GOOG, MDT, STZ, MS, PEP, ALC, BNDX, Reduced Positions: VIG, IGV, USMV, FMB, SCHG, MGV, TOTL, VTEB, PFG, TRV, IAGG,

VIG, IGV, USMV, FMB, SCHG, MGV, TOTL, VTEB, PFG, TRV, IAGG, Sold Out: WASH, XOM, MAIN, O, ARCC, QSR, MPC, MTRAF, FTS, AIG, TIF, RCI, MUR, MMC, LGND, EV, GMICF, VNOM,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 158,167 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 287,896 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.13% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 84,869 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 94,523 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.5% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 32,908 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 61,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 105,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.5. The stock is now traded at around $319.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 413.13%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.59%. The holding were 287,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Corning Inc by 13668.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 35,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.82. The stock is now traded at around $232.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.13.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $31.35 and $39.56, with an estimated average price of $35.01.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.26.