Total Investment Management Inc Buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Investment company Total Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR SMALL CAP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Total Investment Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHG, FTA, SCHE, ORCL, IVW, SCHX, SCHV, IEMG, FNDA, LQD, MO, IBM,
- Added Positions: FVD, GLD, SCHB, JPST, AMZN, VV, IVV, UAL, BRK.B, CSCO, KO, INTC, CAT, PFE, VZ, CXP,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, QTEC, AAPL, TIP, AGG, NIO, MUH, SCHZ, FSS, JPM, BA, MSFT, DAL, IVE, MQT, T,
- Sold Out: RSP, IBB, JQUA, FYX, VTV, BOND, TSLA, LUV, MCD, CVX,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 743,946 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.08%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 1,496,973 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11732.84%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 511,589 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA) - 998,283 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 270,985 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.91%
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $141.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.25%. The holding were 511,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.85%. The holding were 998,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 925,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 31,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11732.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.37%. The holding were 1,496,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 8378.65%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 139,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 743,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 56,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3409.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 162.72%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.Sold Out: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)
Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49.Sold Out: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying