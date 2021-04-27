>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Clean Yield Group Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Alcon Inc, Intuit Inc, Nokia Oyj

April 27, 2021 | About: GSK +0.11% VMBS -0.09% STAG +0.22% CHKP -2.04% TLT -0.14% AEM -0.39% IMPX -0.1% NEM -0.67% AGZ +0.02% TRV -1.34% IUSG +0.45% I +0%

Norwich, VT, based Investment company Clean Yield Group (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Alcon Inc, Intuit Inc, Nokia Oyj, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clean Yield Group. As of 2021Q1, Clean Yield Group owns 145 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clean Yield Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clean+yield+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clean Yield Group
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,187 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  3. Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA) - 85,402 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  4. Unilever PLC (UL) - 141,878 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
  5. Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 430,694 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
New Purchase: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 11885.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 184,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 148,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 132,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 127.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.79. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2895.45%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.62 and $119.39, with an estimated average price of $118.61.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clean Yield Group. Also check out:

1. Clean Yield Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clean Yield Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clean Yield Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clean Yield Group keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)