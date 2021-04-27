Clean Yield Group Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Alcon Inc, Intuit Inc, Nokia Oyj

Norwich, VT, based Investment company Clean Yield Group (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Alcon Inc, Intuit Inc, Nokia Oyj, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clean Yield Group. As of 2021Q1, Clean Yield Group owns 145 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IMPX,
- Added Positions: GSK, VMBS, STAG, CHKP, SNY, UL, DOC, VOD, TLT, GIS, NOMD, SFM, AEM, KL, GOLD, AGI, IBM, DGX, PVG, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: ALC, HASI, NOK, INTU, XRAY, JW.A, AMRC, MKC, AAPL, HAIN, SYK, MMM, MSFT, HIFS, PG, UTMD, CNBKA, FSLR, PEP, HD, CAC, EXPD, ADP, JNJ, GILD, PFE, VZ, MDT, AMGN, NVO, UPS, TMO, TSCO, HIW, CSCO, SJM, BHB, KAI, CL, GOOGL, AWK, USB, AG, DIS, SYY, VUG, T, WTRG, BDX, CWT, MRK, COST, PYPL, GOOG, AMZN, BRK.B, WAT, KMX, KO, UNP, UMPQ, LLY, HUBB, MSEX, NVDA, NKE, LKFN, ORLY, INTC, TXN, HMSY, GPC, CPT, SCHW, RNR, PAYX, JPM, ABBV, HLIO, CMCSA, FDX, AYI, TGT,
- Sold Out: NEM, AGZ, TRV, IUSG, APD, KMB, WTS, GLD, IJH, VCSH, WAB, WY, WEC, IUSV, MUB, ARE, BAX, CREE, EMN, HON, MCD, MCHP, NSC, PHG, TNC, RTX, VTR, WMT, WOR, V, IEMG, IWM, SIL, CERN, EMR, IDA, PPG, SHW, SBUX, NXP, WIA, MA, NUW, ANGL, HYMB, SLV, ACC, AVY, TFC, CVX, STZ, FITB, HPQ, IFF, IRM, MAS, SPGI, MCK, PNC, UNH, VRTX, WFC, YUM, FRC, EEM, GDX, GDXJ, IEFA, IJR, NUGT, TIP, VB, VCIT, XLK, XLU, ADBE, BK, CSX, CNI, COP, DLTR, DD, ILMN, MAR, NGD, NYT, ORCL, ORA, ROP, CRM, MUX, WM, ZBH, EBAY, ET, WIW, PM, KMI, PSX, PANW, PSXP, AY, FTV, DOCU, DOW, CHNG, CARR, OTIS, NARI, AAXJ, ESGU, MDY, VHT, VO, ATVI, AMD, MO, AWR, AMT, ADI, AMAT, AROW, BLL, BAC, BBY, BLK, CBT, CAT, FIS, CBU, INGR, FDS, FMS, LHX, HOLX, HMN, LTC, MIDD, PXD, PFG, QCOM, ROST, SBAC, SWKS, STT, NLOK, TROW, TM, GWW, ANTM, L, MNOV, LULU, MSCI, NBSE, VIA, AVGO, TSLA, XYL, ICPT, IQV, TWOU, CDK, PEN, HPE, TPIC, YUMC, ZM, CTVA, ARKK, BIL, FINX, PSCT, SMB, SPYX, VGSH, VGT, VOT, XLC, XLI, XLV, XLY, ACN, AKAM, ALXN, ALL, AME, BP, BMI, BA, BF.B, COF, C, CLX, CNSL, CLB, CCI, DUK, ETN, HAS, MDLZ, LMT, MET, MU, MCO, NTUS, NFLX, OMC, PH, RSG, SPG, SNN, SNA, SO, LUV, TJX, TSM, UNB, UTHR, WDFC, XLNX, BF.A, LDOS, MASI, COCP, CHTR, REGI, CRTO, TDOC, CC, KHC, CRSP, IIPR, AGG, BAB, BSCM, BSV, EMQQ, FBT, FIW, HACK, IEF, IGV, IHI, IVV, KIE, MJ, PSCH, PSJ, ROBO, RYT, SCHR, STPZ, VGIT, VOO,
For the details of Clean Yield Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clean+yield+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clean Yield Group
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,187 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA) - 85,402 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 141,878 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
- Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 430,694 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
Clean Yield Group initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Clean Yield Group added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 11885.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 184,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 148,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 132,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 127.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.79. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Clean Yield Group added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2895.45%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85.Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.62 and $119.39, with an estimated average price of $118.61.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73.
