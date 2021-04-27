Clean Yield Group Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Alcon Inc, Intuit Inc, Nokia Oyj

Norwich, VT, based Investment company Clean Yield Group (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Alcon Inc, Intuit Inc, Nokia Oyj, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clean Yield Group. As of 2021Q1, Clean Yield Group owns 145 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,187 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA) - 85,402 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Unilever PLC (UL) - 141,878 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99% Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 430,694 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 11885.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 184,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 148,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 132,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 127.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.79. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2895.45%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.62 and $119.39, with an estimated average price of $118.61.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73.