Freed Investment Group Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Facebook Inc, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Freed Investment Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Facebook Inc, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freed Investment Group. As of 2021Q1, Freed Investment Group owns 15 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 77,004 shares, 34.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,210 shares, 30.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,695 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,144 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 17,876 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.64%

Freed Investment Group initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freed Investment Group initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $53.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freed Investment Group added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 132.64%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $339.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 17,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freed Investment Group sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Freed Investment Group sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06.