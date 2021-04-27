SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating GERN, MIE, CG, and EVF; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Geron Corporation, Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 400-4966.



Geron Corporation ( GERN) Accused of Misleading Investors

On April 12, 2021, Judge William Alsup of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. According to the complaint against Geron Corporation for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Geron executives made false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of the drug imetelstat. Geron's stock price plummeted when the company's development partner, Janssen Biotech, pulled out of the imetelstat partnership on September 27, 2018, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (: MIE) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating The Carlyle Group Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including corporate governance failures surrounding recently announced corporate transactions. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (: EVF) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]

(619) 400-4966

www.barrlaw.com

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

[email protected]

619-400-4966

501 W Broadway Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

www.barrlaw.com