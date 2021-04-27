Packaging of America Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $143.15 per share and the market cap of $13.6 billion, Packaging of America stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Packaging of America is shown in the chart below.

Because Packaging of America is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.8% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Packaging of America has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.40, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Packaging of America's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Packaging of America over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Packaging of America has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6.7 billion and earnings of $4.84 a share. Its operating margin of 12.46% better than 79% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Packaging of America's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Packaging of America over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Packaging of America is 0.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5.2%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Packaging of America's return on invested capital is 10.30, and its cost of capital is 6.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Packaging of America is shown below:

In closing, Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. To learn more about Packaging of America stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.