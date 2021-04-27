The stock of Revance Therapeutics (NAS:RVNC, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $29.46 per share and the market cap of $2.1 billion, Revance Therapeutics stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Revance Therapeutics is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Revance Therapeutics stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Revance Therapeutics has an Altman Z-score of 0.83, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Revance Therapeutics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.06, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Revance Therapeutics's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Revance Therapeutics over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Revance Therapeutics has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $15.3 million and loss of $4.85 a share. Its operating margin is -1782.46%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Revance Therapeutics is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Revance Therapeutics over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Revance Therapeutics is 208.4%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4.3%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Revance Therapeutics's ROIC was -158.08, while its WACC came in at 9.66. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Revance Therapeutics is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Revance Therapeutics (NAS:RVNC, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Revance Therapeutics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

