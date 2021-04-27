Friendable's Fan Pass Livestreaming Platform Reports 294 Additional Live Artist Channels, Showing an Increase of 1,236% Over March 2021

Fan Pass has entered beta phase v2 of its mobile and desktop applications, now featuring all new design, tech advancements, backstage VIP access and scalable social media

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. ( FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its recent spike in live channel growth for the Company’s Fan Pass live streaming artist platform as new technology and various enhancements for both artists and their fans are being implemented and tested in the Company’s version 2 of the platform.

At the end of March 2021, Fan Pass completed 22 live artist channels across various music genres and with live event performances doubling from the previous month, February to March, April was the month Fan Pass had projected a steep ramp-up in bringing additional new artist channels live. The success of the technologies deployed, along with dashboard upgrades, have allowed the Company to utilize some of these new features to advance live channels even prior to delivering the entire v2 release.

“With entirely new and updated technologies, UI, UX designs, and general interactions and enhancements made on the platform, our team is extremely excited about rolling out version 2 of Fan Pass to our current artists, new artists and their fans,” stated Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“As we have always stated, Fan Pass is all about serving artists and their fans, so there is no better way to learn than to listen to what they have been feeding us since our launch last year and execute on a deliverable that exceeds their collective expectations. I believe our team has achieved just that in version 2 and can’t wait to share it with everyone very soon. With our first implementation of new tech, our live channel numbers show an extreme contrast in being able to rapidly advance an artist through the sign-up process, live channel creation and ultimately live status. Stay tuned as we anticipate v2 availability in early June 2021.”

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: [email protected]

www.friendable.com

Corporate Communications: