Donohoe Hospitality Services Announces the Management of the Newly Built Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront

BETHESDA, Md., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the addition of the newly built Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront to its growing portfolio. The 154-guestroom hotel is located at 69 Q Street SW, between Capitol Hill and the Anacostia River, east of The Wharf complex and west of Washington Navy Yard. Situated in one of the nation’s oldest and most diverse communities, the hotel was designed to celebrate the neighborhoods rich history and preserve the story of this historic waterfront community that dates to the 1700s.



“It was very important that this hotel celebrate the iconic local history of one of the nation's most diverse communities as well as be inclusive to area residents,” said Mr. Penny. “We envisioned the hotel as a fulcrum of the community where visitors as well as locals can engage and learn about the important history of this area that is strategically located at the conflux of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. We commissioned historians Marjorie Lightman, PhD, and William Zeisel, PhD., to write a history of the area that resulted in a book with compelling walking tours of the community. The illustrated book is available to guests and community members as a commitment to retaining and strengthening the culture of the neighborhood,” added Mr. Penny.

Prior to the hotel’s opening, the Cambria hotel began working within the community, engaging in outreach and support for local organizations, including D.C. Central Kitchen, D.C. Housing Authority, James Creek Residency, and Richard Wright Charter School. “It was critical for us to ensure that we were not only becoming part of the neighborhood but complementing and adding to the quality of life,” said Hotel General Manager, Elif Sen. Some of the ongoing outreach programs include inviting recent graduates of D.C. Public Schools to participate in an interactive training and mentoring sessions on careers in hospitality. The hotel also honored the legacy of Delores C. Mack, a staple in the Southwest neighborhood and passionate in her work with The Southwest Community House, by naming the ninth-floor meeting space in her honor as well as a special plaque hung outside the room. Mack’s original office can be seen from the hotel, just a block away on Q street, across from Fort McNair.

Committed to diversity and inclusion, women and minority leaders can be found throughout the hotel and in leadership roles, including Elif Sen, General Manager; Jenny Keuleman, Director Sales and Marketing; Chef Henry Dudley, Director of Food & Beverage Operations, Magdalena Zalejska, Food & Beverage Manager, and Candy Hernandez, Executive Housekeeper.

The Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront is part of Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s (: CHH) upscale Cambria Hotels brand. The hotel is within walking distance of Audi Field, Fort McNair, Nationals Park, and the Yards Marina. The newly built hotel features a myriad of urban inspired spaces and accommodations. Guests and locals can enjoy locally inspired flavors at the full-service in-house restaurant, RowHouse, grab-and-go options from the marketplace, or take in the view from the rooftop bar, Perch SW. Guest rooms are contemporary and sophisticated with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush linens, and spa-style bathrooms. Rooms also offer mini-fridges, microwaves, Keurig coffee makers, 24-hour room service, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The ninth-floor meeting & events space overlooks the Capitol building and provides the ideal setting for larger outdoor gatherings of 200 or smaller events in private spaces. The hotel décor complements the architecture and history of the area, including maps and prints depicting local rivers and bridges including the new Frederick Douglass Bridge, adjacent to the hotel. There is complimentary 24-hour room-key access to a state-of-the-art fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows featuring free weights, cardio machines, and Peloton bikes. The hotel is pet friendly. For reservations visit: www.choicehotels.com or call (202) 509-0982.

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135-year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has three hotels under development in Virginia and Maine. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward-looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality.

