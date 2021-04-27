Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Matthews International Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Medtronic PLC

Investment company Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Matthews International Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, The Home Depot Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Medtronic PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q1, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP owns 130 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MATW, HD, FB, BRK.B, UNH, ACN, TXN, HON, PYPL, UNP, NKE, GOOG, SHM, XLK, AVGO, SBUX, PFE, ITW, AMGN, ORLY, PPG, LOW, AXP, ROST, SYK, ADI, XYL, RTX, MO, MKC, WM, VZ, ECL, EW, FISV, ROK, NOC, BAC, ADP, TFX, RSP, XLF,

MATW, HD, FB, BRK.B, UNH, ACN, TXN, HON, PYPL, UNP, NKE, GOOG, SHM, XLK, AVGO, SBUX, PFE, ITW, AMGN, ORLY, PPG, LOW, AXP, ROST, SYK, ADI, XYL, RTX, MO, MKC, WM, VZ, ECL, EW, FISV, ROK, NOC, BAC, ADP, TFX, RSP, XLF, Added Positions: MUB, SCHG, SPY, SCHV, SCHE, MA, SCHX, MSFT, IEMG, COST, CWB, NEE, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, V, AAPL, CCI, IJH, AMZN, CSCO, TMO, PEP, GLD, DIS, IJR, SPDW, TJX, VOO, ORCL, PG, DIA, SCHZ, JHML, ABBV, WMT, VTI, SCHM, IWM, CMCSA, ANSS, ESGD, LULU, ETN, SUSB,

MUB, SCHG, SPY, SCHV, SCHE, MA, SCHX, MSFT, IEMG, COST, CWB, NEE, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, V, AAPL, CCI, IJH, AMZN, CSCO, TMO, PEP, GLD, DIS, IJR, SPDW, TJX, VOO, ORCL, PG, DIA, SCHZ, JHML, ABBV, WMT, VTI, SCHM, IWM, CMCSA, ANSS, ESGD, LULU, ETN, SUSB, Reduced Positions: FHI, IWR, IWF, MDT, LSXMK, MDYG, DHR, INTC, PNC, LBRDK, BK, PCAR, VB,

FHI, IWR, IWF, MDT, LSXMK, MDYG, DHR, INTC, PNC, LBRDK, BK, PCAR, VB, Sold Out: ABT, ICLN,

Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 4,994,242 shares, 39.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 131,610 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 522,539 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 194,401 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.15% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 138,148 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $270.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 194,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 146.39%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 230.13%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $387.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 204.33%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $368.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.18%. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP still held 2,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP reduced to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.63%. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP still held 6,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.