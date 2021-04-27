Chapman Investment Management, LLC Buys Square Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Chapman Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Zscaler Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chapman Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Chapman Investment Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SQ, SPG, TSLA, NFLX, ZS, DOCU, SHOP,

SQ, SPG, TSLA, NFLX, ZS, DOCU, SHOP, Added Positions: AAPL, ACN, COST, EXPD, ZTS, ADBE, UPS,

AAPL, ACN, COST, EXPD, ZTS, ADBE, UPS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, JPM,

MSFT, JPM, Sold Out: SPGI, XOM,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,856 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 45,135 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,130 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1% Visa Inc (V) - 38,897 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,886 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 31,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $510.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $196.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.