Chapman Investment Management, LLC Buys Square Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

April 27, 2021 | About: SQ +3.79% SPG +2.78% TSLA +1.21% NFLX +0.94% ZS +3.38% DOCU +4.23% SPGI -1.08% XOM +0.2%

Investment company Chapman Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Zscaler Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chapman Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Chapman Investment Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chapman Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chapman+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chapman Investment Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,856 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 45,135 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,130 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 38,897 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,886 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 31,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $510.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $196.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Chapman Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chapman Investment Management, LLC.

1. Chapman Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chapman Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chapman Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chapman Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

