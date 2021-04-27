Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd

Investment company Portfolio Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Portfolio Strategies, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) - 561,311 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37% Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) - 526,788 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.47% First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 276,527 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 106,329 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD) - 132,720 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 545.97%

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 105,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 170,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 161,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 182,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 156,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF by 545.97%. The purchase prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 132,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 487.91%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $313.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 34,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 76.31%. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $156.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.35%. Portfolio Strategies, Inc. still held 79,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.22%. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.23%. Portfolio Strategies, Inc. still held 34,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 74.06%. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.81%. Portfolio Strategies, Inc. still held 116,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 87.69%. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.88%. Portfolio Strategies, Inc. still held 26,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.