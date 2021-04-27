Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, AutoNation Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Adobe Inc

Investment company Chesapeake Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, AutoNation Inc, Sony Group Corp, Franklin Resources Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Adobe Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesapeake Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Chesapeake Wealth Management owns 217 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 177,127 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 142,727 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,981 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% (MBG) - 347,232 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 234,970 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $87.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 78,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.