Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Oshkosh Corp, AutoNation Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Oshkosh Corp, AutoNation Inc, First Horizon Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc owns 295 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OSK, FHN, AN, COG, LKQ, RPG, QUAL, MDLA, VLUE, PYPL, HII, VYM, PHO, DHS, IR, VAC, FBHS, TY, UGI, NUE, NWN, NFLX, KLAC, GS, BC, GLDFF,
- Added Positions: AMAT, COF, TJX, CSCO, IVV, PH, V, NKE, VOYA, DAN, MA, ROK, MAS, VTI, FB, ALL, DIS, FAST, TGT, SYK, SBUX, FTV, DELL, QQQ, IWB, SHOP, IVW, VV, ESGU, PLD, FDN, XLV, UMPQ, ORCL, NOC, NVDA, LOW, FISV, ECL, CI, BDX, ADSK, AMT, APD,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, VZ, HON, JPM, PG, ABBV, AAPL, MSFT, HD, ETN, MS, ADI, BLK, NEE, PPG, UNP, AMZN, ETR, SPGI, TFC, PM, AMP, AVY, CVX, MDT, AJG, AVGO, QCOM, T, AMGN, EMR, MCD, KMI, CACI, XLY, DLR, PGR, LEG, MKC, AME, EWBC, XLE, MET, TMO, LMT, BXP, NUAN, IJH, TXN, IYG, CE, XLK, BMY, XLB, INTC, PEP, SLB, TRV, BBY, RTX, IYJ, MO, BRK.B, JNJ, KMB, IBB, XLF, AEE, CME, CMCSA, COST, LLY, USB, UNH, DVY, SPY, VUG, XLP, XLU, MMM, ACN, ADBE, AXP, BAX, BA, CAT, KO, COP, DPZ, DD, EA, XOM, HUM, IBM, INTU, MDLZ, PFE, PSX, ZTS, DOW, CTVA, ICF, IWD, IYC, SDY, XLI, BAC, CVS, CDNS, CAH, C, INGR, D, ESS, EXC, EXR, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, ITW, MMC, MCO, VTRS, PNC, PEG, LUV, TSN, WBA, WM, WFC, ZBH, DFS, TEL, TSLA, GOOG, OTIS, IAT, ITA, IWR, IYF, IYH, IYT, IYW, XLC,
- Sold Out: IWM, JCI, VEA, SCZ, CS, HOCPY, NXPI, KGFHY, LGRDY, VWO, SHECY, RHHBY, NICE, EWJ, BHP, VSS, CP, DBSDY, UL, TCEHY, TOT, TD, BABA, RWEOY, ING, CB, NVO, IHG, JBSAY, EFA, IX, RCRUY, PHG, DWM, ACWX, IJR, ESGE, CHKP, TFII, PBR, AON, EEM, CMS, NVS, EZU, VB, CHD, IEMG, NSRGY, DLS, ESGD, ADM, DEO, VTV, CFG, RDS.A, SCHA, BMO, MTB, TSM, IJK, SO, CNP, IWO, IYZ, EWU, SCHE, SAP, VEU, FIS, OKE, NTTYY, EWC, EPD, SAFRY, LEA, ALC, LVMUY, DES, LHX, CNI, TDG, SMFG, EPP, HBAN, IDA, AEG, EIX, DANOY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 862,252 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,232,305 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,218 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 268,709 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.15%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 444,661 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.67%
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 197,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 222,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,236,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 837,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 349,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $177.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 3462.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 218,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 701.42%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 130,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 560,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 727,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.03%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Hoya Corp (HOCPY)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Hoya Corp. The sale prices were between $110.01 and $139.7, with an estimated average price of $123.69.
