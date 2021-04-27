Lindsay Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 16Annual Industrial Growth Conference, being held virtually on May 4-5, 2021. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 4 at 12:45 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one calls with investors throughout the day.Management’s fireside chat will be webcast and available for live viewing on the investor relations presentation section of the company’s website, [url="]www.lindsay.com[/url].Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit [url="]www.lindsay.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005208/en/