BWXT Expands Technical Fellows Program

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has expanded its existing technical fellows initiative by selecting 25 additional employees for the program in recognition of their scientific and engineering accomplishments at the company.Individuals selected as fellows are recognized as senior technical experts and leaders who are in a position to offer ongoing technical advice to other staff and review new products and technology development. In addition, fellows serve as mentors for future technical leaders for the company. Through these two areas of contribution, BWXT can leverage the technical expertise of this broad technical group to reinforce its commitment to excellence within its workforce while also improving diversity and inclusion within our technical leadership.“There is great power in honoring our top technical employees,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “It is fitting recognition, and we believe this program will inspire other employees to strive for this distinction in the future.”Jonathan Cirtain, BWXT’s chief technology officer, said, “This diverse group includes some of our most talented technologists and engineers. We congratulate these men and women for their achievements, and we look forward to their future contributions in mentoring, intellectual property and business operations.”BWXT’s technical fellows program has extensive representation across all of the company’s business segments in the United States and Canada. These experts work in areas such as nuclear safety and operations, welding and machining, automation and manufacturing systems, assurance and testing, chemistry/radiochemistry, fuel design and prototyping, and computation engineering.Learn more about BWXT’s technical fellows program and career opportunities [url="]here[/url].

