Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Friday, May 7, 2021.
The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, [url="]investor.graniteconstruction.com[/url]. The live call is available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through May 14, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10155456; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.
About Granite
Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NYSE:GVA. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:GVA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:GVA
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:GVA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005344/en/