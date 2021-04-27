National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) will report its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021.The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 866-754-6931 from the U.S. or 636-812-6625 from international locations. The conference passcode is 7518288. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.nationalvision.com%2Finvestors[/url], where presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.A telephone replay will be available shortly after the broadcast through Thursday, May 20, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S. or 404-537-3406 from international locations, and entering conference passcode 7518288. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: [url="]America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses[/url], [url="]Eyeglass+World[/url], [url="]Vision+Centers[/url] inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select [url="]Fred+Meyer+stores[/url] and on select [url="]military+bases[/url], and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nationalvision.com[/url].

