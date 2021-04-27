Dollar General to Donate More Than 100,000 Books to Elementary Schools

Dollar General (NYSE: DG), in partnership with Kellogg Company, plans to donate more than 100,000 new books to elementary schools across the country to help celebrate new DG store openings. The program demonstrates the Company’s mission of Serving Others by supporting literacy and education in the communities Dollar General calls home. With each new store grand opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books for students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade at nearby elementary schools.
“Dollar General is proud to celebrate our new store openings by investing in the book collections of our local elementary school libraries,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “Books are critical for expanding vocabularies, building critical thinking skills and nourishing children’s imagination and creativity. We are grateful for our partnership with Kellogg Company in encouraging students’ lifelong love of reading by providing high-quality books to our hometown communities.”
Dollar General has a longstanding history of supporting literacy in the communities it calls home through its partnership with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and corporate donations aimed at supporting various education initiatives. Since its founding in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million to support literacy and learning. In turn, these grants have enabled more than 12 million people to achieve their goals through the work of nearly 20,000 recipient organizations.
Additionally, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is currently accepting grants for its [url="]2021+Youth+Literacy[/url] grant cycle through May 20, 2021 at 10 p.m. CT. The grants support efforts to implement, enhance or expand K-12 literacy instruction with a focus on increasing access for all students. Schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center with programs aimed at implementing or expanding youth literacy programs are encouraged to apply.
About Dollar General Corporation
Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,266 stores in 46 states as of February 26, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at [url="]www.dollargeneral.com[/url].
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our [url="]Kellogg%26rsquo%3Bs%26reg%3B+Better+Days[/url] global purpose platform. Visit [url="]www.KelloggCompany.com[/url] or [url="]www.OpenforBreakfast.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005133/en/