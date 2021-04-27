Johnson Controls ranked on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List 2021

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021.

"At Johnson Controls, we strive to create an environment where every employee sees both the opportunity and the responsibility to contribute to our culture. It's through these contributions that we drive the mindsets, behaviors and innovation we need to power our mission and our customers' successes," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "We hold ourselves accountable for building an ever more inclusive and diverse culture, including tying executive compensation to achieving this goal."

The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc, a portal and industry ranking provider. The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on more than 50,000 independent surveys of U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people. Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+, and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups. In addition, the evaluation considered diversity among top executives and Boards as well as diversity engagement indicators. Participants from minority groups also had the opportunity to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity.

In January 2021, Johnson Controls outlined comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments that will have a measurable impact against its three healthy building pillars: healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet. Social and governance sustainability goals include:

Double the representation of women leaders globally and minority leaders in the United States within five years,

within five years, Include sustainability and diversity goals in senior leaders' performance assessments, which are linked to executive compensation to drive accountability,

Launch an initiative to educate the next generation of diverse sustainable building industry leaders, in partnership with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and

Launch an initiative focused on underserved markets and increase Johnson Controls' spend with women and minority owned businesses.

"How buildings are designed, managed and maintained has a significant environmental and social impact on the people who occupy buildings and our communities. It is critical to invest in talent to make healthy buildings possible by developing a rich culture of inclusion with our employees and in our communities," continued Oliver. "Healthy buildings lead to healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet which makes developing diverse and inclusive environments is not just good business, but a business imperative."

As a leader in the buildings space for 135 years, Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in sustainability. The company is taking significant steps to drastically improve its environmental impact while empowering customers and future generations to consume less energy, conserve resources, as well as identify pathways to achieve and maintain healthy, net-zero carbon communities.

