Momo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

April 27, 2021

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.immomo.com or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investors Relations Department via email at [email protected] or by mail at 20th Floor, Block B, Tower 2, Wangjing SOHO, No. 1 Futongdong Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, People's Republic of China.

About Momo Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Momo Inc.
Momo Investor Relations
Ms. Ashley Jing
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: [email protected]

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momo-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2020-301277652.html

SOURCE Momo Inc.


