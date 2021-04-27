Forbes Names Consumers Energy as No. 1 Utility Company for Workplace Diversity in U.S.

JACKSON, Mich., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named Consumers Energy as the top utility company in the country and second overall in Michigan in its latest ranking of "America's Best Employers for Diversity," recognizing Consumers Energy's major effort to be a leading company for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Consumers Energy was ranked No. 22 in the nation overall in the ranking, based on a survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

"We boldly and unapologetically stand for a diverse, inclusive workplace where everyone's ideas and contributions are heard and valued, and where everyone feels they belong," said Angela Thompkins, Consumers Energy's vice president and chief diversity officer. "This recognition affirms our important work, while we know this is only one step on our journey to build a stronger, more inclusive organization that looks out for its employees and delivers world-class performance to our customers."

Consumers Energy has embedded DE&I into all aspects of its workplace culture, encouraging discussions and efforts to build understanding among its 8,500 employees. The company sponsors seven Employee Resource Groups – employee-led teams that support workers of different backgrounds and promote a diverse culture. The company also took a public stand in support of its Black co-workers and the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

In ranking companies, Forbes writes, "As the Covid-19 pandemic and numerous social justice movements have rocked the U.S., the need for more corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs has become more pressing than ever before."

Consumers Energy was named the No. 1 workplace for women in the energy sector last year. The energy provider also announced a change to its parental leave policy, allowing birthing mothers six month (24 weeks) of paid leave, and a four-month (16-week) paid leave to a non-birthing parent.

"As one of Michigan's largest employers, we're excited about our DE&I journey, both learning and teaching others we interact with in our daily work," Thompkins said. "We're inspired by a vision for the future in which the ideas and contributions of all are heard, valued and celebrated."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

