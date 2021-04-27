Target Announces Spring Collaboration with Plant Enthusiast and Interior Stylist Hilton Carter

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its limited-time-only collaboration with plant enthusiast and interior stylist Hilton Carter. More than 20 years ago, Target pioneered the concept of designer collaborations, and has since continued to introduce new and exciting collections with both well-established and emerging partners. Hilton Carter for Target, the retailer's first limited-edition collection with a plant stylist, features modern and approachable styles of live and faux plants and accessories designed to spread joy and encourage guests to bring the outside in. With more than 65 products ranging in price from $5-$130, Hilton Carter for Target will be available May 14 on Target.com and in select Target stores.

"As people have spent more time at home over the past year, our guests are increasingly looking for ways to add more comfort and personality to their surroundings. Searches for plants on Target.com have increased by more than 300% over the last year – a clear indicator that guests want to bring some of the outdoors inside to brighten up their space," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We wanted to identify a partner who could bring something special to Target and deliver a collection that allows guests to easily and affordably refresh any room in their home. This partnership with Hilton Carter does just that, while celebrating the arrival of spring with a renewed sense of optimism."

Hilton Carter is a plant enthusiast and interior stylist who is celebrated for his love and advocacy of plants and greenery. Carter started his career by sharing plant care and styling content on his Instagram, and since he joined the platform in 2011, has amassed a loyal following of nearly half a million people. Today, he has more than 200 plants in his home and has authored books on the topic of plants: Wild at Home (2019), Wild Interiors (2020) and Wild Creations (2021).

"This collection of greenery and accessories was designed with the intention to inspire all – from the novice plant parent to the green thumb expert – and help everyone introduce a little more greenery into their space," says Hilton Carter. "My interest in plants started out as purely practical and a desire to create a space for myself that I would enjoy. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to inspire Target guests to bring the outdoors in and create a space that allows them to flourish."

This spring, Carter's limited-time-only collection will arrive at Target to inspire the green thumb in all guests. The Hilton Carter for Target collection offers live and faux plants and accessories, including ceramic pots and planters, propagation vessels, terrariums, watering cans and more, with most items under $30. The collection will be available on Target.com and at select Target stores starting May 14, while supplies last. In addition, guests can shop select items from the collection via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

More information about The Hilton Carter for Target collection is available on ABullseyeView.com and guests are invited to join the conversation on social media using #HiltonCarterxTarget.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-announces-spring-collaboration-with-plant-enthusiast-and-interior-stylist-hilton-carter-301277027.html

SOURCE Target Corporation