WildBrain Announces Conference Call for Its Fiscal 2021 Q3 Results

HALIFAX, NS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids and family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2021 Q3 results after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 to discuss the results.

To listen, please call +1 (888) 231-8191 or +1 (647) 427-7450 internationally, and reference conference ID 1670318. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Replay will be available after the call on +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (416) 849-0833, under passcode 1670318, until May 19, 2021.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website beginning approximately two days following the event.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Nancy Chan-Palmateer – Director, Investor Relations, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 (416) 977-7358

Media: Shaun Smith – Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 (416) 977-7230

About WildBrain Ltd.

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering approximately four billion views per month from over 200 million subscribers. We also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the Company's release of financial results and the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

